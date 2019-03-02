0 These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this March

March is often a good time to land a new job as companies that are busy in the spring and summer ramp up hiring. That's the case in Atlanta, where you'll find jobs at Six Flags Over Georgia and SunTrust Park as well as at other, less seasonal employers.

The following companies are making big hires in metro Atlanta this March:

Six Flags Over Georgia

As Six Flags prepares for its busy spring and summer seasons, they're hiring for 40 positions. Openings include everything from an electrician to a parking tram driver, and if you score a job, you'll also get some fun perks like free unlimited admission for you and a guest, in-park discounts and exclusive employee events.

Click here to see detailed job descriptions and to apply online.

Marietta City Schools

Marietta City Schools is hosting a job fair for teachers on March 16, but it's by invitation only. To attend, you'll need to complete the employment application process with a letter of interest and a resume and will also need to apply to this job posting.

If you receive an invitation to the job fair, you'll receive details about the event, including its location and time, via email.

LAZ Parking

LAZ Parking is hiring for SunTrust park jobs as well as other positions. Current openings at SunTrust include those for valets, security guards, customer service representatives and event staff. In addition, you'll also find openings in Buckhead for valet attendants, ambassadors and cashiers and in Atlanta for valets, security guards and more.

You'll find job details and be able to apply online here.

The Juicy Crab

If you're looking for a restaurant job, The Juicy Crab is hiring at its Tucker, Duluth and Smyrna locations. Duluth needs back-of-the-house line cooks as well as all back-of-the house positions, and Tucker is looking for employees for all back-of-the-house staff and all management positions. The Smyrna Juicy Crab will hold a job fair from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on March 5 at 2524 Cobb Parkway SE (next to Best Buy and near SunTrust Park).

To attend the Smyrna job fair, fill out the short form here.

This article was written by Mary Caldwell for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2019 Cox Media Group.