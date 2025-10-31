These Georgia parks are closing because of the government shutdown

ATLANTA — Because of the ongoing federal government shutdown, some parks and day use areas operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will close starting Oct. 31 and will remain closed until further notice.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, said registered campers must depart by 3 p.m. on Nov. 1, unless directed otherwise by their local project office.

Most recreation area entrance gates will be secured, and ungated areas will be clearly marked as closed.

Here are the Lake Sidney Lanier-area parks and day-use areas that will close Friday:

Lower Pool East

Upper Overlook Day Use Area

Burton Mill Day Use Area

Van Pugh South Campground

Old Federal Day Use Area

Belton Bridge

Little River Day Use Area

Thompson Bridge

Robinson Day Use Area

Keiths Bridge Day Use Area

Long Hollow Day Use Area

Vanns Tavern Day Use Area

Two Mile Day Use Area

Little Ridge

West Bank Overlook

Lower Pool West Day Use Area

Lanier Park Day Use Area

Buford Dam Park

Van Pugh North Day Use Area

Balus Creek Water

Little Hall Day Use Area

West Bank Day Use Area

East Bank Water Access Point

Bald Ridge Creek

Here are the Allatoona Lake-area locations that will close:

Blockhouse #2 Boat Ramp

Payne Boat Ramp

Blockhouse #1 Fishing Jetty

Project Management Office

Galt’s Ferry Day Use

Victoria Day Use

Stamp Creek Day Use

Cooper’s Furnace

Riverside Day Use Area

Minimal staffing will be available at project offices during the shutdown. However, powerhouses and navigation locks will remain operational, ensuring that essential services continue despite the closures.

For more information, please contact the Mobile District Operations Division at (251) 690-2499 or visit the Mobile District’s website for the status of parks.

