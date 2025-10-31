These Georgia parks are closing because of the government shutdown

ATLANTA — Because of the ongoing federal government shutdown, some parks and day use areas operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will close starting Oct. 31 and will remain closed until further notice.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, said registered campers must depart by 3 p.m. on Nov. 1, unless directed otherwise by their local project office.
Most recreation area entrance gates will be secured, and ungated areas will be clearly marked as closed.
Here are the Lake Sidney Lanier-area parks and day-use areas that will close Friday:
- Lower Pool East
- Upper Overlook Day Use Area
- Burton Mill Day Use Area
- Van Pugh South Campground
- Old Federal Day Use Area
- Belton Bridge
- Little River Day Use Area
- Thompson Bridge
- Robinson Day Use Area
- Keiths Bridge Day Use Area
- Long Hollow Day Use Area
- Vanns Tavern Day Use Area
- Two Mile Day Use Area
- Little Ridge
- West Bank Overlook
- Lower Pool West Day Use Area
- Lanier Park Day Use Area
- Buford Dam Park
- Van Pugh North Day Use Area
- Balus Creek Water
- Little Hall Day Use Area
- West Bank Day Use Area
- East Bank Water Access Point
- Bald Ridge Creek
Here are the Allatoona Lake-area locations that will close:
- Blockhouse #2 Boat Ramp
- Payne Boat Ramp
- Blockhouse #1 Fishing Jetty
- Project Management Office
- Galt’s Ferry Day Use
- Victoria Day Use
- Stamp Creek Day Use
- Cooper’s Furnace
- Riverside Day Use Area
Minimal staffing will be available at project offices during the shutdown. However, powerhouses and navigation locks will remain operational, ensuring that essential services continue despite the closures.
For more information, please contact the Mobile District Operations Division at (251) 690-2499 or visit the Mobile District’s website for the status of parks.
