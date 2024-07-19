These are the top 10 hospitals in metro Atlanta

A new ranking released this week by the U.S. News and World Report listed the 175 best hospitals across the state of Georgia.
Hospitals were ranked factoring in two subcomponents: specialty ranks and procedure and condition ratings.
The publication evaluated 15 specialty areas of care, including cancer, geriatrics, orthopedics, rehabilitation and more.
Here is the top 10 of the ranking:
- Emory University Hospital - Atlanta
- Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital - Atlanta
- Piedmont Atlanta Hospital - Atlanta
- Northside Hospital Atlanta - Atlanta
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center - Gainesville
- WellStar Kennestone Hospital - Marietta
- Northside Hospital Forsyth - Cumming
- Emory Johns CreekHospital - Johns Creek
- Emory University Hospital Midtown - Atlanta
- Northside Hospital Cherokee - Canton
You can look at the full list here.
