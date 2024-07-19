These are the top 10 hospitals in metro Atlanta

A new ranking released this week by the U.S. News and World Report listed the 175 best hospitals across the state of Georgia.

Hospitals were ranked factoring in two subcomponents: specialty ranks and procedure and condition ratings.

The publication evaluated 15 specialty areas of care, including cancer, geriatrics, orthopedics, rehabilitation and more.

Here is the top 10 of the ranking:

Emory University Hospital - Atlanta Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital - Atlanta Piedmont Atlanta Hospital - Atlanta Northside Hospital Atlanta - Atlanta Northeast Georgia Medical Center - Gainesville WellStar Kennestone Hospital - Marietta Northside Hospital Forsyth - Cumming Emory Johns CreekHospital - Johns Creek Emory University Hospital Midtown - Atlanta Northside Hospital Cherokee - Canton

You can look at the full list here.

