These are the top 10 hospitals in metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Northside Hospital

A new ranking released this week by the U.S. News and World Report listed the 175 best hospitals across the state of Georgia.

Hospitals were ranked factoring in two subcomponents: specialty ranks and procedure and condition ratings.

The publication evaluated 15 specialty areas of care, including cancer, geriatrics, orthopedics, rehabilitation and more.

Here is the top 10 of the ranking:

  1. Emory University Hospital - Atlanta
  2. Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital - Atlanta
  3. Piedmont Atlanta Hospital - Atlanta
  4. Northside Hospital Atlanta - Atlanta
  5. Northeast Georgia Medical Center - Gainesville
  6. WellStar Kennestone Hospital - Marietta
  7. Northside Hospital Forsyth - Cumming
  8. Emory Johns CreekHospital - Johns Creek
  9. Emory University Hospital Midtown - Atlanta
  10. Northside Hospital Cherokee - Canton

You can look at the full list here.

