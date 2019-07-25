There are 70K+ known gang members in GA: What's state's plan to keep you safe?

ATLANTA - There are now more than 70,000 known gang members in Georgia. That's enough to fill Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
So what's the state doing about it? Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne spoke exclusively with Georgia's governor, Brian Kemp.
"We have, I believe, literally people running gangs out of our prison system, which is you know, amazing," Kemp said.
In an exclusive interview, hear Gov. Kemp's plan to fight these violent criminals, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
