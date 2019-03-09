The chance for rain, isolated thunderstorms go up later today

ATLANTA - You may want to have have an umbrella handy as rain and storms are possible this weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon tracked some light showers on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.
Deon said the chance for rain and storms go up Saturday night and into Sunday.
We're using advanced weather technology to show you the timing of the rain and storms for north Georgia, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.
Areas south of Atlanta will have the best chances of seeing isolated strong storms on Sunday.
High temperatures will be in the upper 60s in metro Atlanta but much cooler in the northern areas in Georgia.
Warming up today with a few showers, highs near 70° from Atlanta south. I'm tracking our weekend rain chances now. pic.twitter.com/hXWqa1cGFO— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) March 9, 2019
