Teens charged with intimidating students who accused coach of sexual battery

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A group of young men was arrested after Peachtree City police were notified of vandalism to two homes in the city.
Both victims of the vandalism were also linked to a case involving the arrest of a McIntosh High School baseball coach. The two McIntosh students accused the coach of sexual battery in April.
Six men who attend the same school as the victims are accused of vandalizing their homes. The high school seniors turned themselves in to the Fayette County Jail Tuesday evening.
Those arrested include:
- Bradley A. Ector, 18.
- Ethan H. Ange, 18.
- Ahmad D. Ragland, 18.
- Kaemon M. Gooden, 18.
- Tyson J. Wright, 18.
- Ashton R. Blackmon, 18.
The teens were charged with two counts of witness intimidation and two counts of criminal damage.
