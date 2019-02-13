Teen wanted in murder of LaGrange man trying to buy gun, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. - New details released Tuesday suggest a man was shot and killed after arranging to purchase a gun from someone.
Authorities initially said the victim, identified as James Jake Ponder, was fatally shot Saturday night in LaGrange after offering a ride to strangers.
Police later identified 17-year-old Travis McFarland of LaGrange as a suspect in Ponder’s death. He is wanted on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
A friend of Ponder’s told police they stopped to pick up two unknown men on Troup Street. As they were driving, at least one of the passengers pulled out a gun and attempted to rob Ponder, LaGrange police said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Rapper arrested at Atlanta hotel on drug, disorderly conduct charges
- A man went to an abandoned house to smoke pot. Instead, he found a tiger.
- 'Need to call the Klan' Kennesaw State investigating racist social media posts
Ponder was shot, and the two men ran away, the friend told investigators.
However, “the investigation revealed that the victim, Ponder, had communicated with individuals regarding the purchase of a firearm on the night of the incident, and that he was in the area of Troup Street to meet and complete the purchase when the attempted robbery and shooting occurred,” police said Tuesday in a news release.
Ponder’s friend drove him to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center to get help. Police were called when they showed up at the emergency room around 8:20 p.m.
Anyone with information on McFarland’s whereabouts is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-833-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Tips can also be submitted through the LaGrange Police Department's Facebook page.
This article was written by Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}