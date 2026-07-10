Teen shot, killed in Atlanta on July 4th. Rome police say they had been searching for him for months

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for who killed a 16-year-old whose body was found days after he was shot.

Officers in another city meanwhile say they had been searching for the teen for months as part of another shooting investigation.

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Atlanta police responded to Washington Street just after 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July and found two men who had been shot. Days later, officers found the body of Qordarius McClure, a 16-year-old from Rome.

The suspected shooter hasn’t been caught.

Qordarius McClure

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On Thursday, Rome police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they had an active warrant for McClure.

Investigators had been searching for the teen in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a 6-year-old near Banty Jones Park in April. Police have recalled the warrants for McClure following his death.

Anyone with information on McClure’s murder investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

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