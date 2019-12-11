0 Teen saves father weeks after being re-certified in CPR

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - A Barrow County man might have died had it not been for the quick actions of his 17-year-old daughter.

She performed CPR, a skill she learned in a high school class.

Sydney Schwebel is a junior at Appalachee High School in Winder.

That is where she learned CPR and she was recertified just a couple of weeks before she needed it to save her dad's life.

Eric Schwebel says he wasn't sure what was wrong.

"I remember getting home from work feeling very nauseous," Eric Schwebel said.

The man doesn't recall a thing after that. He passed out and wasn't breathing.

TRENDING STORIES

"He was lying on the living room floor, and he just didn't look right," his daughter Sydney Schwebel said.

She immediately called 911 and then took matters into her own hands.

"It was instant, because he and my sister are all I have. I wasn't going to let anything happen to him," she said.

Catherine Huskey is Sydney's CPR instructor.

"When I met with them last week, we were all in the hallway in tears," Huskey said.

Sydney was certified a year ago, then took another course and was recertified a couple of weeks before she saved her father's life.

She'll never forget the reunion at the hospital.

"I spent the night there a few times, and I was just glad to see him awake and talking and making the same jokes he used to," Sydney Schwebel said.

Eric says they had one running joke that really has meaning now.

"You always tell your kids they wouldn't be here if it weren't for you. Now I wouldn't be here if it weren't for her," he said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.