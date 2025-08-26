Teen killed in crash on his way to work at north Georgia restaurant

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia community is mourning the loss of a teenager killed in a car crash last week.

According to a report from Georgia State Patrol, 17-year-old Kevyn Garfias-Hilagor of Commerce was driving on McDonald Circle in Banks County on Aug. 21.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GSP says it’s unclear why, but Garfias-Hilagor’s 2008 Chevrolet Silverado left the road and crashed into an embankment and overturned.

The report says he was wearing his seatbelt, but was thrown from the pickup truck.

The owner of El Jalapeno in Commerce says that Garfias-Hilagor was on his way to work at the time of the crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

"Kevyn was more than our teammate, he was family to all," Gaby Flores wrote. “My heart is so heavy right now!"

The restaurant will remain closed to give his coworkers and family time to mourn his loss.

His family has started a GoFundMe to help offset funeral costs.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group