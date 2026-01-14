Teen dies after driving to Atlanta fire station for gunshot wound

ATLANTA — A teenager died after he was shot in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood. Police say he drove himself to a fire station before he died.

Atlanta police responded around 10:50 p.m. Monday to Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 38 on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

They found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the shooting happened about three miles from the fire station on Ferno Drive. They believe the 16-year-old drove himself to the fire station for help.

Police have not released the victim’s name or said if a suspect is in custody.

