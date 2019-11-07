Teen arrested in security guard's shooting at Union City movie set

A teenager is in custody after being named a suspect in the shooting that left a movie set security guard in intensive care, authorities said.
Daijon Tyes, 18, was arrested in Clayton County on Wednesday, Union City police said.
He was named as a suspect in the shooting of 28-year-old Tomesha Brown, who was working as a security guard for a movie being filmed at the Citizens Lanes Bowling Alley.
Brown was on a ventilator in ICU on Monday, her mother previously said. Brown had just arrived at work when the shooting happened.
According to surveillance video, three young men walked through the bowling alley parking lot, and a production crew member told them the lot was off limits, Channel 2 Action News reported. The men then walked off the property, but one of them started shooting, hitting Brown.
It's unclear whether the two other young men are wanted by police.
Tyes faces charged of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said. As of Wednesday night, he had not been booked into the Clayton County jail, according to jail records.
No other information on his arrest was released.
