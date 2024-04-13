Tax deadline is quickly approaching. Here’s how you can avoid scams.

ATLANTA — We’re just a couple of days away from the tax filing deadline and cybersecurity experts say tax-related scams are spiking.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer sat down with experts to see what you can do to protect your money.

“Be aware that when these moments in time are happening, like tax season, that people are gonna be contacting you a lot more,” Google security expert Kimberly Samra said.

She says alarm bells should start going off if a message tells you to do something.

“Take a beat, take a knee, take a moment. Just because someone is reaching out to you, doesn’t mean you have to urgently reply or open something. Actually, first red flag, right? If they’re asking urgently to click on a link, send them information, personal information, money. These are all big red flags,” Samra described.

The IRS identifies top scams, like identity theft, phone scams and tax preparer fraud.

They describe new third-party “helper” scams as when someone offers to help you set up your account with the IRS and asks for all your personal information. They say the only secure place to enter all your information is the official website, IRS.gov.

The IRS says you should also be on the lookout for “ghost preparers” who pop up saying they can get you tons of tax, but then they get your information and disappear.

Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard says at tax time, don’t cut corners or let someone else cut corners on your behalf.

“Especially now that the IRS has really stepped up enforcement, you don’t want to play cute,” he said.

The IRS says you can cut down on making errors in your returns by filing electronically by April 15.

