Suspects pose as federal agents in $300K Georgia fraud scheme

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in west Georgia are searching for multiple suspects tied to a large-scale fraud scheme that has cost a victim more than $300,000.

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Hogansville police say on Feb. 26, an unidentified man met with the victim within city limits and collected $60,000 in cash.

Investigators say the suspect is part of a group of three to four individuals who have repeatedly targeted the victim through an ongoing scheme.

Authorities say the suspects posed as federal agents to gain the victim’s trust and used fake federal warrant templates to make the scheme appear valid.

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Police say the February exchange appeared carefully planned. The suspect allegedly conducted counter-surveillance before approaching the victim, checking the area for police.

During the meeting, a second vehicle remained nearby, monitoring the situation. After the cash was handed over and the victim left, that second vehicle also left the scene.

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Authorities have released a sketch of one of the suspects, identified as ‘suspect #3,′ created by a forensic artist with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Police are sharing photos of vehicles believed to be connected to the incidents.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is urged to contact Sgt. Detective Williams at swilliams@hogansvillepd.com or call 706- 637-6648.

The case remains under investigation.

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