Suspected fentanyl-laced pills disguised as oxycodone delivered to GA home

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested after deputies said fentanyl-laced pills were sent to a Georgia home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Oct. 7, Monroe County deputies and USPS inspectors executed a controlled delivery of suspected fentanyl-laced pills disguised as oxycodone to a home on West Johnson Street.

Deputies then conducted a search warrant at the home and found more suspected fentanyl-laced pills.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office arrested Kimberly Buchanan.

She was booked into the Monroe County Jail and charged with possession of amphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled drugs and drugs not in the original container.

Opioid-involved overdose deaths have been rapidly increasing in Georgia since 2010, beginning with increased use and misuse of prescription opioids. The Georgia Department of Public Health said beginning in 2020, drug overdoses sharply increased due to the increased presence of fentanyl in illicit drugs, including in stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2024 Cox Media Group