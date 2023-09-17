Suspected drunk driver crashes car, keeps drinking while waiting for Ga. deputies

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 25-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly driving while under the influence.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred within the 4900 block of Bloomfield Road.

Deputies said a driver, later identified as Nelson Maurico Che Chub, was involved in a car crash.

Witnesses told deputies that Chub was drinking alcoholic beverages after the accident.

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while unlicensed, failure to obey a traffic control device and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

