Suspected burglar breaks into northeast GA schools

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after deputies said he broke into two northeast Georgia schools.

On Sunday, around 1 a.m., White County deputies said a suspect, later identified as Christopher James Crocker, dressed in camouflage clothing, gloves and a black mask broke into the White County High School Sports Complex concession stand.

According to the sheriff’s office, Crocker continued to Tesnatee Gap Elementary School, where he broke into the cafeteria office and stole $30.

Elementary school faculty called deputies Monday morning. When deputies arrived, they used security footage, which revealed Crocker riding a blue and black bicycle. Within hours, they found the bicycle in a yard not far from both schools.

Deputies spoke with a resident and a search warrant was conducted.

During the search, deputies found evidence linking Crocker to the crime. Deputies said they found Crocker in Doraville on Tuesday morning.

Crocker was arrested and booked into the White County Jail. He’s charged with two counts of burglary in the second degree and two counts of criminal property damage.

