Suspect wanted for theft, fraud after breaking into car, trying to use victim’s credit cards

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for your help to find a suspect involved in fraud and vehicle larceny.

APD said the suspect in the surveillance video broke into someone’s car, stole their cards and tried to use them.

On April 21, officers responded to vehicle larceny on Santa Monica Drive Northwest.

They spoke with the victim on the scene who said his wallet was stolen from the center console of his vehicle.

According to details from the investigation, the victim was getting ready to drive to work when he noticed his center console was opened and rummaged through.

He then realized his wallet had been stolen.

The victim then received an alert that he and his spouse’s credit cards were later used but declined at a nearby gas station.

The surveillance video from the gas station shows the suspect attempting to use their credit card.

Investigators are trying to identify and locate the suspect.

