Suspect in July 4 Atlanta murder in custody, police say

ATLANTA — Police say a man is in custody and facing a murder charge from a July 4 shooting in Atlanta.

Atlanta officers took Jeffery Carter, 43, into custody accused of killing a 39-year-old man at the corner of Memorial Street and Pryor Street.

Last week, the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit asked for help identifying a suspect seen on surveillance footage around the time of the victim’s death.

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Initially, police said a man and woman were both suspects in the death.

Now in custody, APD said Carter has an extensive criminal record, with most of the charges mentioned from time Carter spent in Florida.

APD said he had “18 cycles out of Florida to include breach of peace, trespassing, burglary, petit theft, child abuse, battery, resisting arrest, counterfeit currency, possession of marijuana and sale of marijuana.”

But his criminal history isn’t restricted to the Sunshine State. In Georgia, APD said Carter has a cycle for theft by shoplifting.

Police have not shared what the possible motive for murder was, nor have they shared the identity of the victim.

Jail records show Carter faces charges of two counts of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony and remains in jail without bond.

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