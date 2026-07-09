Man found shot to death under Atlanta bridge on Fourth of July

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot to death on Independence Day.
On the Fourth of July, officers were called to a bridge on Pryor St. where they found a 39-year-old man who had been shot and killed.
Two suspects were seen leaving the scene.
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Investigators are now sharing surveillance video and images that shows the man and woman they are looking for.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
Anyone who recognizes them should call 404-577-8477.
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