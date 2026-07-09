Atlanta

Man found shot to death under Atlanta bridge on Fourth of July

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Suspects in deadly shooting on Pryor Street (Atlanta Police Department)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot to death on Independence Day.

On the Fourth of July, officers were called to a bridge on Pryor St. where they found a 39-year-old man who had been shot and killed.

Two suspects were seen leaving the scene.

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Investigators are now sharing surveillance video and images that shows the man and woman they are looking for.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

Anyone who recognizes them should call 404-577-8477.

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