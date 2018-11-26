IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man accused of killing his former teacher is expected to be in court later Monday.
The GBI arrested Ryan Duke for Tara Grinstead's murder in 2017. The former beauty queen disappeared from Irwin County in October 2005.
A judge will consider dozens of motions, including a change of venue.
We'll be inside the court for the hearing and will bring you any new developments on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Duke's lawyers said he cannot get a fair trial in the small town where it happened. But Cobb County's assistant district attorney says changing locations might not help.
[READ: Man arrested in connection with Tara Grinstead's disappearance, murder]
"The world is a lot smaller now. That's one thing you have to consider where can you go with the Internet and television,” Chuck Boring said.
RELATED STORIES:
- Documents: Investigators knew suspects' names within 1 month of beauty queen's disappearance
- Tara Grinstead's sister says she's known suspect's family for years: 'It's unreal'
- Tara Grinstead murder suspect indicted on 6 charges
- Stepmother makes statement after arrest in murder of Tara Grinstead
- WATCH: Vigil held for missing teacher (2005)
- WATCH: The search for Tara Grinstead (2005)
- RAW: Ryan Duke makes first court appearance
Atlanta man revives interest in case with podcast
In 2016, Channel 2 Action News interviewed a man who started a podcast about the case.
Payne Lindsey’s podcast “Up and Vanished” focuses on Grinstead's disappearance.
"I think the whole case needs a fresh look," Lindsey said.
Lindsey told Channel 2 Action News he has been sharing new leads and information with a private investigator, who worked with Grinstead’s family shortly after her disappearance.
"Ever since I released the first episode, every week I've had new calls, new emails from locals," Lindsey said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}