Suspect hits multiple cars, totals own car in Austell police chase

AUSTELL, Ga. — A traffic stop turned into a police chase involving an aggravated assault suspect in Austell on Tuesday.

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Officers initially stopped the car for reckless driving. During the chase, the suspect’s car hit three other cars with drivers inside before losing control and crashing, breaking the suspect’s car into pieces.

None of the drivers in cars hit or responding officers had serious injuries.

Suspect hits multiple, totals own car in Austell police chase (Austell Police Department)

The Cobb County Police Department assisted Austell Police in the chase. The two people in the suspect’s vehicle were taken into custody.

During a search of the car, officers recovered a stolen firearm and a significant quantity of suspected illegal narcotics.

The driver had active arrest warrants from Douglas County and Cobb County for firearm- and drug-related offenses, according to police.

Both suspects were transported to Kennestone Hospital for medical evaluation before being booked into the Douglas County Jail. Their names have not been released.

This incident remains under investigation. Additional charges may be coming, Austell Police Department said.

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