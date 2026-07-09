Suspect in ‘Casino Life’ rhinestone sweatshirt wanted in 33-year-old’s shooting

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit is trying to identify a suspect in a shooting that injured a 33-year-old man.

The shooting occurred on July 5 around 9:23 p.m. at 1981 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW.

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Officers responded to a report of a man shot at the location and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Preliminary investigation indicates the suspect shot the victim multiple times following a verbal altercation. The suspect was last seen running on Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW.

The suspect was described as wearing a white tank top, dark-colored jeans and a brown-hooded sweater that had “Casino Life” written on the back and rhinestones on the hood.

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Photos and videos of the suspect have been shared by investigators.

The Atlanta Police Department is asking anyone with information about the suspect to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Individuals do not have to provide their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

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