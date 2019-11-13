0 Surveillance video shows possible witnesses to Douglas County killing

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Police gave us surveillance video connected to a gas station killing in Douglas County.

Police believe the people in the video witnessed the crime.

Douglas County Sheriff's Capt. John Sweat says he needs four people to come forward to help get a killer off the streets.

He says he does not suspect that any of the four people seen in surveillance video, who were in Pete's Store on Lee Road on Tuesday, were involved in the murder of Carl Rupnow, except as witnesses who were looking in the direction of the fatal shooting.

Now, the sheriff's office desperately needs them to come forward as witnesses.

Sweat says he's also asking anyone who knows the identity of one or more of the witnesses to come forward.

He says as of late afternoon the day after the murder, none of the four, three men and a woman, had identified himself or herself to the Major Case Unit.

Sweat says two other witnesses did wait at the store and gave statements to investigators and a third left to find help and came back and cooperated.

Sweat says the motive for murder had to do with robbery and that the killer could have gotten away without shooting Rupnow.

Rupnow was a community coffee manager running a route on the day he died, to train a new employee.

Now, investigators need the community's help to catch a killer.

"There was no reason for this man to execute this poor guy," Sweat said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Douglas County Sheriff's Detective Matt Underwood at 678-486-1245.

