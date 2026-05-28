Superintendent recording podcast in husband’s studio raises flags for Decatur parents

DECATUR, Ga. — Parents, students, and community members have voiced their concerns about the City Schools of Decatur district. One of the concerns centers around the superintendent and where she records her podcast.

Parents told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that they plan to rally when the school board meets on Thursday afternoon. The meeting will be behind closed doors and not open to the public.

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“We believe Decatur can do better than this,” Tracey Nance said.

Nance took part in a virtual news conference hosted by parents and community leaders to discuss how to hold City Schools of Decatur accountable.

“We’re calling for a board with integrity a board that knows oversight is not optional,” she said.

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It’s been nearly a week since community members called out Superintendent Gyimah Whitaker for recording a district podcast in her husband’s studio. They said her husband says controversial things on his own podcast that’s recorded out of the same studio.

“We’re seeing that rhetoric that’s increasingly aligned with Islamophobia, anti trans sentiments, antisemitism and anti LGBTQ plus speech,” Nance said. “Truly this podcast has just intensified what already was a crisis of confidence.”

A district spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that the district has no comment on the special meeting and no comment on the parents new conference.

Parents will meet on Electric Avenue at 3 p.m. before the special called meeting starts at 4 p.m.

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