0 Super Bowl is just 4 days away! Here's how to follow all the events around town

ATLANTA - We are just four days away from Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta!

Downtown is all decked out, volunteers and fans are roaming the streets as officials make their last minute preparations for the big day.

Want to head downtown? We'll let you know what events are happening.

Here's a look as some of the events coming up today on our LIVE: Game Week 24/7 stream:

1:00 p.m. - News Conference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

2:15 p.m. - Super Bowl Security News Conference with the secretary of Homeland Security, Atlanta Police Chief and others

3:30 p.m. - Players Coalition News Conference with Anquan Boldin, Malcolm Jenkins and others

4:00 p.m. - Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m., including a news conference from Falcons Owner Arthur Blank.

5:00 p.m. - Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m., including an exclusive interview with the parents of LA Rams head coach Sean McVay.

6:00 p.m. - Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m., including an one-on-one interview with Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields on Super Bowl Security measures.

7:00 p.m. Exclusive streaming special Game Week Live, including a look back at the best of the day, new interviews and live reports from the Super Bowl campus.

Here's a recap of what you may have missed on the stream so far today:

Wednesday morning kicked off with the LA Rams news conference as they prepare for game. Head coach and Atlanta native Sean McVay was first on the podium. We streamed live as he talked about preparations for the game, his players and what it's like coaching the Super Bowl in his hometown.

Rams HC Sean McVay on ticket requests:



“My parents protected me from the numbers, but it’s safe to say that if your last name is ‘McVay’ you’ll be at the #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/66GpwNdRuI — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 30, 2019

At 10:30 a.m., NFL analysts took to the microphones downtown to talk about the big game, the teams and the players, including Georgia's own Terrell Davis.

Former Georgia running back and 2X #SuperBowl Champ Terrell Davis says he’ll reach out to Todd Gurley and Sony Michel before Sunday with a little advice... #wSB53 #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/pYnQyPhfqX — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) January 30, 2019

Channel 2's Fred Blankenship had a little fun hosting the NFL Play 60 Kids' Day event at the Georgia World Congress Center

