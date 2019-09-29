Get ready for another week of near-record and record highs temperatures starting Sunday.
Meteorologist Brian Monahan says today could become the 86th day highs have reached at least 90 degrees this year.
"It's possible every day between now and Friday that we'll tie or break the record,” Monahan says.
We're tracking when we'll FINALLY see some cooler air move in, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
Massive heat ridge most of this week will mean record and near record highs again.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 29, 2019
By next weekend, relief is very much in sight.
That said, I think we’re likely to at least tie the record for 90 degree days in a year this week (90).
With two days left in the month, this September is the second warmest on record going back to 1878 in Atlanta, according to Monahan.
Goooood morning! Starting your Sunday very warm and humid... lots of 70s in metro #ATL.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 29, 2019
Rain chances drop today and we’re headed for the 90s for the 86th time this year!
Rain chances are lower than Saturday, which produced some pop-up storms and showers last night. An isolated shower or storm is possible in north Georgia mountains.
HOT, MOUNTAIN SHOWER: Gooooood Sunday morning! I'm tracking record heat and the chance for an isolated shower or storm today -- that will mainly be in the north Georgia mountains.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 29, 2019
I FINALLY see some cooler air down the line -- see you on Channel 2! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/YEOGRZcsM5
