  • It's possible we could tie or break heat records every day this week

    Updated:

    Get ready for another week of near-record and record highs temperatures starting Sunday. 

    Meteorologist Brian Monahan says today could become the 86th day highs have reached at least 90 degrees this year. 

    "It's possible every day between now and Friday that we'll tie or break the record,” Monahan says. 

    We're tracking when we'll FINALLY see some cooler air move in, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM. 

    With two days left in the month, this September is the second warmest on record going back to 1878 in Atlanta, according to Monahan. 

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on when the next cool-down is coming]

    Rain chances are lower than Saturday, which produced some pop-up storms and showers last night. An isolated shower or storm is possible in north Georgia mountains. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories