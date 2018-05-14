ATLANTA - Channel 2 WSB-TV, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB will host two gubernatorial primary debates.
The debates will air Sunday starting at 1 p.m. on Channel 2.
The candidates are seeking to replace Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, who is ineligible to run after having served two terms in office.
The first debate will feature Democratic candidates -- Stacey Abrams and Stacey Evans -- both aiming to make history by becoming Georgia’s first female governor.
At 2 p.m., four Republican candidates -- Brian Kemp, Clay Tippins, Michael Williams and Hunter Hill -- will face off.
Casey Cagle’s campaign declined the invitation to participate.
- WHAT: Georgia Gubernatorial Debate 2018
- WHO: Moderated by Channel 2 Action News Anchor Justin Farmer with panelists Channel 2 Action News Political Reporter Richard Elliot, AJC Reporter Greg Bluestein and WSB Radio's Condace Pressley
- WHERE: Channel 2 WSB-TV, News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB, online at www.wsbtv.com, ajc.com and in Channel 2's apps
- WHEN: Sunday at 1 p.m.
It’s the final debate before the primary election and will focus on getting answers to issues relevant to Georgia voters.
Topics will include illegal immigration, religious freedom, state income tax and the push for the new Amazon headquarters.
Channel 2 Action News Anchor Justin Farmer will moderate. Channel 2 Political Reporter Richard Elliot, AJC Political Reporter Greg Bluestein and WSB Radio Anchor Condace Pressley form the panel questioning the candidates.
There will be no live studio audience.
WSBTV.com and AJC.com will livestream the televised debates.
CMG Atlanta Radio will simulcast the audio on News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and wsbradio.com.
Viewers can also watch on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV streaming devices. Search “WSBTV” in the APP store.
@WSBTV will live-tweet the debate under #GAgovernor.
