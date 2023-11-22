Subway customer accused of killing employee over ‘too much mayo’ on his sandwich denied bond

ATLANTA — A man accused of killing a Subway employee and injuring another over his sandwich order won’t be released from jail.

Court records show that a Fulton County judge denied a bond request for Melvin Williams on Tuesday.

“The defendant poses a significant risk of committing a felony pending trial,” according to the order denying bond.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In June 2022, police responded to a shooting call at the Subway franchise location at the Circle K gas station off Northside and Markham drives.

Police said that Williams became angry after an employee put too much mayonnaise on his sandwich and he opened fire behind the counter. Two women employees were shot. One of them died from her injuries. The other employee was hit twice after she pushed her son under the counter to keep him from being hurt.

“It just breaks my heart, to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon, and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” the store’s owner Willie Glenn told Channel 2 Action News previously.

TRENDING STORIES:

Williams faces charges of murder, felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property in the first degree, cruelty to children in the third degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

No trial date has been set for Williams, according to Fulton County Superior Court records.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Subway restaurant where employee was shot to death adds safety measures for when it reopens

©2023 Cox Media Group