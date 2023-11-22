Deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect in Coweta County neighborhood

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County deputies are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of shooting and killing a woman on Tuesday night.

Investigators say they were called to a home on Halo Trace near Sharpsburg to reports of a shooting and found a woman shot to death. The victim’s identity has not been released.

On Wednesday, deputies identified the suspect as Dusty Allen Phillips. Right now, there is a large police and sheriff’s office presence searching for Phillips.

The sheriff’s office advises neighbors to avoid the area of Highway 154 and Allison Lane.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 770-254-3911.

