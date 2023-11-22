69-year-old DeKalb County woman attacked by dogs while on a morning walk

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 69-year-old DeKalb County woman is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital after several dogs attacked her on Tuesday morning.

Sadie Bispham was returning home from a walk with her little Shih Tzu, LuLu, who survived the attack around 6 a.m.

Neighbors told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Sophia Choi they were startled out of bed.

“It just like woke you out of your sleep, just screeching screams,” neighbor Jackie Brown said.

After hearing her screams for help, several neighbors sprang into action.

“I ran off to the house to get a broom, because I was like, ‘I don’t think I can handle those dogs,’” neighbor Stephanie Colbert said.

But witnesses say the dogs kept biting as the woman they affectionately call Miss Sadie battled for her life for 10 long minutes.

“They just would not leave her alone. She fought and fought and fought these dogs,” Chermaine Hicks, Bispham’s daughter, said.

Miss Sadie now has puncture wounds to her back, neck, leg and arm.

“It’s horrible, horrible. Her leg is awful,” Hicks described.

Neighbors told Choi that the dogs finally stopped after the owner came out of his home.

They say the man moved into their quiet community about three months ago. Ever since, they feared a mauling would happen.

“I told him, ‘You know I have cameras all around. It’s on video that your dogs are constantly outside, and not on a leash,’” said neighbor Chantel Sanisbury.

Sanisbury said the owner tried to fix a fence around his rented property, but the dogs still escaped.

Channel 2 Action News watched as a DeKalb animal control officer took four dogs into custody on Tuesday afternoon, including a puppy.

Animal Control says they will hold the dogs in quarantine while they investigate. The owner was cited for 16 violations, including owning a dangerous animal and other violations.

The owner declined to speak with Channel 2 Action News.

Neighbors say they’re glad the dogs will no longer be a threat.

“It’s really hurtful for me because Miss Sadie is like our grandma,” said Sanisbury.

