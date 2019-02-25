Students facing assault charges after pulling on school security guard's hair

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two students are facing charges after an assistant principal said they assaulted a school security guard in Rockdale County.
One of the girls told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that it started when a teacher asked the guard to take them to in-school suspension for skipping lunch.
This 16 y/o HS sophomore is suspended indefinitely & facing criminal charges after an incident on campus.
The girl said the officer was joking with them about their hair when they tugged on his loose dreadlocks, causing some of them to fall out.
The students originally faced suspension until the assistant principal stepped in.
Now, they are facing felony assault and misdemeanor battery charges for something they are calling minor and playful.
