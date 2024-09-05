Local

Student in custody after bringing gun on south Ga. middle school campus

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Generic Gun Generic Gun (WHBQ)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A student is in police custody in south Georgia after being found on school grounds with a gun.

Thomasville police say they were called to Macintyre Park Middle School on Thursday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say there are no reported threats or injuries at this time.

TRENDING STORIES:

The student is in police custody, but it’s unclear if he or she is facing charges.

The student’s name has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This comes just a day after a school shooting at Apalachee High School that claimed four lives and injured nine other people.

There is no connection to the Wednesday shooting in Barrow County.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Apalachee High School teacher said active shooter training came into play

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read