Stockbridge murder suspect accused of robbery before starting chase in AL, officials say

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. — A Henry County man is behind bars after Alabama authorities said he led them on a multi-agency chase.

On Sunday, the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) began investigating an assault and robbery that happened on Interstate 65 near the mile marker 41.

Authorities identified 28-year-old Mike Thomas of Stockbridge as the suspect.

ALEA said that before the robbery and assault, Thomas led them on a chase along I-65.

The chase began when the Evergreen Police Department tried to stop Thomas in Conecuh County. Officers learned that Thomas was wanted for murder in Georgia.

Officials used spike strips to stop Thomas’s vehicle.

According to ALEA, Thomas hopped out of his vehicle and then tried to carjack another car that was stopped in traffic.

After an unsuccessful carjacking attempt, Thomas ran into a nearby wooded area.

He was later caught and taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. He has since been booked into the Baldwin County Jail in Alabama.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn details regarding the murder Thomas is charged with in Georgia.

