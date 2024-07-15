Steer clear! Bull found wandering around Milton

MILTON, Ga. — A bull is on the run in Milton. No, really.

On Sunday afternoon, Milton police received calls from people who spotted a bull wandering around town.

Milton police said the animal was seen off Westbrook Road as it was eating grass in front of a power substation.

Police posted Facebook photos of the animal in hopes someone will recognize who owns it.

As of Monday morning, Milton police told Channel 2 Action News that the owner hasn’t come forward.

In the latest saga of lost animals of Milton, we bring you … this bull. Does he look familiar? If so, let the Milton Police Department know. #ThatsABull #WestbrookRoad #AnimalsofMilton #MiltonGa Posted by City of Milton, Georgia - Government on Sunday, July 14, 2024

