0 State funeral today for former Georgia Gov. Zell Miller

ATLANTA - The last public memorial for former Georgia governor and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller will take place later Wednesday morning.

Miller passed away at his home in Young Harris last Friday at the age of 86.

It's the third service following Tuesday's funeral service at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, attended by hundreds of mourners, including three former U.S. presidents: George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton.

"He never forgot where he came from, or where he’s headed,” Bush said, adding: “His life is a testament to all that is good, and all that is possible to the country we love.”

"He was one of the most public servants we’ve ever seen in Georgia,” Carter said.

“I not only liked Zell Miller, I admired him," Clinton said.

At the conclusion of the service Tuesday, the family traveled to the Georgia Capitol, where Miller will lie in state in the rotunda until the state funeral at 11 a.m.

Gov. Nathan Deal and several of his predecessors are set to speak at that event.

After Wednesday's service, Miller's body will be taken to a funeral home in Cumming

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Miller Institute Foundation in memory of Zell Bryan Miller.

