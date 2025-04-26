Storm causes damage to mobile home park in Spalding County

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A storm caused large trees to fall on Friday night, knocking down power lines and damaging mobile homes in Griffin, Georgia.
A Channel 2 Action News viewer said strong storms downed trees that damaged a vehicle and multiple mobile homes.
It happened at the Timber Creek Mobile Home Park at 3387 North Expressway in Griffin.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for that area at 10:24 p.m.
There is no word yet on any injuries.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Suspected child predators arrested in undercover operation in Alpharetta
- ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Karlie Redd charged with burglary
- ‘We need to apprehend him’: $10K reward offered for Family Dollar ‘security guard’ who killed man
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group