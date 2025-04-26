Storm causes damage to mobile home park in Spalding County

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A storm caused large trees to fall on Friday night, knocking down power lines and damaging mobile homes in Griffin, Georgia.

A Channel 2 Action News viewer said strong storms downed trees that damaged a vehicle and multiple mobile homes.

It happened at the Timber Creek Mobile Home Park at 3387 North Expressway in Griffin.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for that area at 10:24 p.m.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

