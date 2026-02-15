Man wanted for kidnapping woman, assaulting her throughout night in metro Atlanta city

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The Griffin Police Department is looking for a man accused of multiple charges after spending a night kidnapping and assaulting a woman.

According to police, officers were called to a Family Dollar in Griffin in reference to a report of domestic violence.

When police got to the store, they met a woman who said that her boyfriend, Carlos Elder, had held her against her will at his home and assaulted her throughout the night of Feb. 10.

Police said the woman was hit, stroked and bitten by Elder during the incident but she was able to escape the next day and find help.

Officers investigated and got warrants for Elder’s arrest for aggravated assault (strangulation), battery (family violence) kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Elder is wanted and has not been found, police say his current whereabouts are unknown and he is considered armed and dangerous at this time.

Anyone who knows where Elder might be is asked to contact 91 or the Griffin Police Department.

