Interim superintendent formally takes over Griffin-Spalding County Schools

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The man who has been leading Griffin-Spalding County Schools for the better part of a year now officially has the job.

Dr. Donald Warren was announced as the school system’s new superintendent at Tuesday evening’s school board meeting.

Warren has served as interim superintendent for the last eight months and for four months in 2020.

He has spent nearly 10 years of his 33 years in education with GSCS.

He began with GSCS in 2017 as Executive Director of Secondary Education.

Warren started out as a high school math teacher in Warner Robins. He moved up to assistant principal and principal in the same district.

Later, Warren joined Henry County Schools for five years as Director of Curriculum and Instruction & Director of Learning and Leadership.

“I am deeply honored and sincerely grateful for the trust our board has placed in me by appointing me as the next superintendent. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on strong instruction, discipline, supportive learning environments and productive partnerships with families and the community‚" he said during Tuesday’s board meeting.

