At least 1 officer injured in SWAT standoff in Spalding County, sources say

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — There is a heavy law enforcement presence surrounding a home in Spalding County and officials are asking people to avoid the area.

“We are in a barricaded situation with the gunman. Shots have been exchanged, and we have more personnel on the way up there,” Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said. “He is contained and we are dealing with this situation right now.”

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne confirmed with multiple sources that at least one Spalding County deputy has been injured in the incident. The extent of the officer’s injuries is unclear.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to neighbors in the area, who said they heard what they thought were gunshots and saw multiple agencies including SWAT teams in the area.

The incident is unfolding on Deason Street.

Officers have not said if anyone has been injured or provided any information on what prompted the law enforcement response.

Georgia State Patrol is assisting in the incident.

Channel 2 Action News has multiple crews headed to the to gather more information.

