23-year-old Buckhead resident, Auburn grad hasn’t been heard from since November, family says

ATLANTA — Authorities are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen for over a month.

Atlanta police are looking for 23-year-old Jordan Kustas.

Kustas’ sister, Paige Harrison, said on social media that her family had not heard from him since Nov. 15 and that he had not been to his apartment in Buckhead in over a month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“He has missed his birth, Thanksgiving, Christmas,” she wrote. “Not knowing if he is okay has been so incredibly difficult.”

Harrison said her brother moved to Atlanta after graduating from Auburn University.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kustas drives a silver 2013 Hyundai Tucson with North Carolina plates and may have his dog, Brooks, with him.

Anyone with information regarding Kustas’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2022 saw 38 pedestrians die on Atlanta streets, so what is being done?

©2023 Cox Media Group