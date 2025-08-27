Gunshot fired in restroom at Christian school in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A student is in custody after a single gunshot was fired inside a Christian school in Spalding County on Wednesday afternoon.
Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix says deputies responded to a shot being fired in the restroom at Skipstone Academy on Baptist Camp Road.
When they went into the restroom, they found a student and a firearm inside.
That student, who has not been identified, was taken into custody. It’s unclear what charges that student will face.
No students were injured.
Last week, a 9-year-old student at Meadowcreek Elementary School in Gwinnett County brought a 9-millimeter handgun to school and fired it at a toilet in one of the school’s restrooms.
The child’s mother, Deevashea Webb, has been charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct for allegedly failing to secure the firearm properly.
