Gunshot fired in restroom at Christian school in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A student is in custody after a single gunshot was fired inside a Christian school in Spalding County on Wednesday afternoon.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix says deputies responded to a shot being fired in the restroom at Skipstone Academy on Baptist Camp Road.

When they went into the restroom, they found a student and a firearm inside.

That student, who has not been identified, was taken into custody. It’s unclear what charges that student will face.

No students were injured.

Last week, a 9-year-old student at Meadowcreek Elementary School in Gwinnett County brought a 9-millimeter handgun to school and fired it at a toilet in one of the school’s restrooms.

The child’s mother, Deevashea Webb, has been charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct for allegedly failing to secure the firearm properly.

