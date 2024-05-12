Griffin police want to identify truck involved in hit-and-run that seriously injured victim

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Griffin police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a person.

On Saturday, May 4, a 2013-2014 Ford F150 Platinum truck struck the victim.

Police said the truck is unique in that it has a Tonneau cover.

The chrome mirrors have either been replaced or painted black and it has a vanity tag on the front that is off-centered.

If you have any information on this truck, please contact Investigator N. Hoard at 470-771-3118 or email nhoard@cityofgriffin.com.

