Griffin police want to identify truck involved in hit-and-run that seriously injured victim

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Griffin police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a person.
On Saturday, May 4, a 2013-2014 Ford F150 Platinum truck struck the victim.
Police said the truck is unique in that it has a Tonneau cover.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The chrome mirrors have either been replaced or painted black and it has a vanity tag on the front that is off-centered.
If you have any information on this truck, please contact Investigator N. Hoard at 470-771-3118 or email nhoard@cityofgriffin.com.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 killed, 4 injured at Buckhead nightclub shooting, police searching for shooter
- ‘There were people doing yard work’; Witnesses describe quadruple shooting involving Atlanta Police
- Family fears Atlanta teen could have been trafficked after vanishing in rideshare
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group