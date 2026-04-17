Georgia deputy jailed on family violence, cruelty to children charges

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies is in jail after an investigation into domestic violence found he committed crimes.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Philip Ramsammy is facing charges, including second degree cruelty to children and aggravated assault.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said it received an allegation accused Ramsammy of family violence on April 15, and after reviewing the claims, started an Office of Professional Standards internal investigation.

Capt. Vicki Massengale, who heads the office, told the sheriff’s office four hours later that a criminal investigation should begin.

The criminal investigation was handed to investigator Krysha Roberts on April 16, said Sheriff Darrell Dix. “By law, criminal and internal investigations must be conducted independently of each other and cannot be conducted by the same investigator.”

The sheriff’s office said the interview with the person who brought the complain made it clear that Ramsammy committed crimes.

Ramsammy was jailed the same day. He faces charges of aggravated assault under the Georgia Family Violence Act, second-degree cruelty to children and violation of oath of office, with more charges possible.

He was denied bond at his first appearance hearing April 17 is currently being held in the Spalding County Jail.

Dix said in a statement that no one is above the law.

"Don’t break the law or do dumb stuff and think your badge is going to get you out of it. I hope Ramsammy is reflecting on those words as he sits in the jail without bond." he said.

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