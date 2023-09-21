Ga. deputies searching for man wanted for more than 50 fraudulent insurance claims

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A Griffin man is wanted for more than 50 fraudulent insurance claims, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

Craig Ellis, 52, of Griffin, has been charged with insurance fraud, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

Officials said between 2017 and 2022, Ellis submitted approximately 52 claims through a health insurance policy for himself and several dependents.

He received more than $5,000 from the false claims.

“Mr. Ellis reported that he and his dependents received medical visits at home from local doctors in Griffin,” King said. “However, the listed providers were unable to verify the visits and the insurance company reached out to our office for assistance. Our investigation ultimately revealed that the visits never occurred, and the claims were falsified.”

Warrants for his arrest were initially issued on Sept. 7 and he is still wanted by law enforcement.

