Fallen deputy who died after cardiac arrest leads to crash honored with procession

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation honored a fallen metro Atlanta deputy with a procession on Thursday.

Deputy Joe Crumpton died following a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday after going into cardiac arrest while on duty, the sheriff’s office said.

On Thursday, deputies and GBI employees lined the road outside the GBI headquarters in DeKalb County for a procession as he was escorted to Spalding County.

“Thank you, Deputy Sheriff Crumpton, for your steadfast service and commitment to protecting your community. We will keep your family and friends, both blood and blue, in our thoughts and prayers,” the GBI said in a statement.

Officials said around 5:15 p.m., Crumpton was found unconscious by a witness from Fayette County Emergency Services. Despite efforts by first responders and medical staff at Fayette Piedmont Hospital, Crumpton passed away.

Sheriff Darrell Dix stated that witnesses believed Deputy Crumpton experienced a medical event before the accident.

Deputy Crumpton, 62, was married to Rose Crumpton and had seven children.

He had been employed at the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office since May 2023 and was assigned to the Detention Division as a Transport Officer.

Both Crumpton and his wife are U.S. Army veterans.

