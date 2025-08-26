City of Griffin launches new, improved mobile app

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The City of Griffin has launched an updated mobile app, now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, to enhance resident interaction with city services.

“This app is more than an updated piece of technology—it’s a modern approach to how we serve our community,” said Jessica O’Connor, City Manager.

The updated app offers several features to improve user experience, including issue reporting for concerns like potholes, streetlight outages, and code violations.

Residents can track their requests in real-time, receiving updates and comments from departments as issues are reviewed and resolved.

The app includes smart location filtering to ensure requests are accurately routed to the appropriate departments within the City of Griffin limits.

An interactive map view allows users to see publicly visible concerns reported across the city, keeping them informed about local issues and resolutions.

Quick access tools enable residents to book tee times, pay utility bills, and submit open records requests directly from the app’s homepage.

Timely alerts and notices provide important updates from the city, including emergency alerts and public service announcements.

The City of Griffin IT Department maintains the app.

