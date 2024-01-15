Bridges closed in anticipation of potential flooding reopened in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Bridges surrounding Head’s Creek Reservoir have reopened in Spalding County after being closed on Friday in anticipation of heavy rain.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said the bridges that are now accessible include West McIntosh at New Salem, South New Salem on the dirt portion, Vaughn at West McIntosh, West Ellis Road between Parker Rd and Campground Rd., West Ellis Road between Quail Road and Vaughn Road, and Moon Road between Parker and Campground Road.

The bridges were closed on Friday in anticipation of even more rain after the area was already soaked by rain on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta man heading to prison after being convicted of dog fighting

©2023 Cox Media Group