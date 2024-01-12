LIVE UPDATES: Rain moves into metro Atlanta ahead of possible severe weather

ATLANTA — Heavy rain is moving into metro Atlanta ahead of possible severe weather later this afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says metro counties south of Interstate 20 are at the greatest risk for severe weather.

The storm risks include damaging 60+ mph wind gusts, hail, and the possibility of tornadoes. A level 2 risk has extended across the state. There was previously a level 3 threat that has since been downgraded, but the risk remains.

LIVE UPDATES:

12:45 p.m.

Around 1,200 people in Cobb County are without power.

11:58 a.m.

Around 1,000 people in northwest Georgia are without power, according to Georgia Power.

Another 1,000 North Georgia Electric customers are without power in Dalton.

11:40 a.m.

Douglas County Schools is canceling all after-school activities.

11:32 a.m.

Gilmer County Schools will delay release times by 20 minutes this afternoon in order to allow potentially severe weather to pass.

