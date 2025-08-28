24,000-square-foot school bus facility under construction for Griffin-Spalding County School system

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The Griffin-Spalding County School System has begun construction on a new 24,000-square-foot bus maintenance facility, set to enhance transportation operations for students and families across the district.

“Reliable student transportation is essential to learning, and this new facility will allow us to more efficiently maintain our fleet of school buses, ensuring optimal safety,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Donald Warren said in a statement.

The state-of-the-art facility, designed by PBK Architects and constructed by Bowen & Watson, Inc., is expected to provide expanded space for bus service and repairs, training, and improved operational efficiency for the district’s transportation team.

“This facility isn’t just bricks and walls, it is a major investment in our operations, in our team and most importantly, in the safety and success of our scholars,” Board of Education Chairman R. Syntel Brown said.

The project is funded through the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST), reflecting the community’s commitment to investing in education without raising property taxes.

With the support of the community through E-SPLOST, the Griffin-Spalding County School System said it is poised to enhance its transportation infrastructure, ensuring safer and more efficient services for its students.

Construction is currently underway, with completion anticipated in Spring 2026.

